Wednesday - Fatherhood: A Celebration

This special event celebrating the role that fathers play in their children's lives will feature a job fair, free food, live entertainment, giveaways, and lots of family fun. Most importantly, though, the Department of Human Services wants to spread awareness about their Fatherhood Program, which aims to connect parents with resources leading to better jobs, greater self-sufficiency and more emotional, parental and financial involvement in the lives of their children.
