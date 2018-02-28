Wednesday - 'Care Beyond the Walls'

Pastor Lawrence Knighton of the St. James Baptist Church in Baconton is a big believer in "paying it forward." He and his church are working to grow the "Care Beyond the Walls" program, which seeks to help support organizations who are doing great things in their communities as well as helping to provide basic needs for families or individuals who have fallen on hard times.
