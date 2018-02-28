GA Superintendent discusses school safety in Thomasville - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GA Superintendent discusses school safety in Thomasville

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
State Superintendent Richard Woods made a visit to Thomasville on Tuesday. One topic Woods discussed was school safety. Woods said he believes teachers carrying guns would be a local issue, something that local governments should decide on.

