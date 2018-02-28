UPDATE: Power restored to downtown Albany

Linemen spent several hours Tuesday night working to restore power to the downtown Albany area after lights went out around 7:30 p.m. According to Albany Utility, the blackout extended from the Flint Avenue area down to the Oakridge Drive area.
