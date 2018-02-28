UPDATE: Power restored to downtown Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Power restored to downtown Albany

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Linemen spent several hours Tuesday night working to restore power to the downtown Albany area after lights went out around 7:30 p.m. According to Albany Utility, the blackout extended from the Flint Avenue area down to the Oakridge Drive area.

