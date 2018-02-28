Valdosta City School bus drivers rally against working condition - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta City School bus drivers rally against working conditions

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Drivers like Carlton Johnson said they bring home about $9,200 annually with no options for overtime, even if they work extra hours. Hand in hand, side by side, Valdosta School District bus drivers became one voice to protest what they believe are unfair working conditions. 

