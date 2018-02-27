Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard's trip to D.C. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard's trip to D.C.

I am Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

It doesn’t happen every day, but when it does, a trip to Washington, DC with other Mayors for a meeting with the President of the United States brings hope for Albany and rural communities in our state

