Tuesday - Remembering Ola Mae Quarterman, pt. 2

Tuesday - Remembering Ola Mae Quarterman, pt. 2

Karla's conversation with Bishop Tremaine Alford Sr. continues as they recount the often difficult and sad life of Ola Mae Quarterman. Though we now know her as a hero of the civil rights movement in Albany, she suffered greatly in her lifetime as a result of her courageous resistance to the prevailing racism.  

