Tuesday - Remembering Ola Mae Quarterman, pt. 1

Tuesday - Remembering Ola Mae Quarterman, pt. 1

A name many people may not have heard, but one so central to the Albany Movement is Ola Mae Quarterman. Bishop Tremaine Alford Sr. is Karla's guest, and a relative of the late Ms. Quarterman. He brings us a fascinating story of the dramatic life of this local civil rights icon. 

