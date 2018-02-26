South Georgia in need of nurses at hospitals - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia in need of nurses at hospitals

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
South Georgia is in need of nurses. On Monday, local hospitals said they're dealing with a shortage of qualified nurses. Staff at Tift Regional Medical Center, South Georgia Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital confirmed the information. 

