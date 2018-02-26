South Georgia in need of nurses at hospitals

South Georgia is in need of nurses. On Monday, local hospitals said they're dealing with a shortage of qualified nurses. Staff at Tift Regional Medical Center, South Georgia Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital confirmed the information.
