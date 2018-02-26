Mother, 7 puppies abandoned at Lee County Animal Shelter

A mother and her seven puppies are safe after they were abandoned at the Lee County Animal Shelter last week. The mother was found when the shelter opened Thursday, but Lee County Animal Control Officer Jackie Grigg said the puppies weren't discovered until later on.
