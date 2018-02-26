Mother, 7 puppies abandoned at Lee County Animal Shelter - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mother, 7 puppies abandoned at Lee County Animal Shelter

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A mother and her seven puppies are safe after they were abandoned at the Lee County Animal Shelter last week. The mother was found when the shelter opened Thursday, but Lee County Animal Control Officer Jackie Grigg said the puppies weren't discovered until later on.

