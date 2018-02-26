Monday - Mortgage programs 101

Stacey Walker of Flint Community Bank stops by to talk about her area of expertise, home mortgages. The conversation focuses on all the basics you should know if you're looking to finance the purchase of a home, especially if it's your first time.
