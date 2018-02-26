Monday - Eat pancakes, help CMN!

On National Pancake Day, IHOP Restaurants will offer diners a free short stack of pancakes, and ask for a donation of any size for the Children's Miracle Network in return. As our CMN hospital right here in Albany, the staff and patients at Phoebe NICU and Pediatrics are hoping lots of people will open their hearts and their wallets as they enjoy those delicious pancakes.
