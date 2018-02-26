Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Feb 22 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Feb 22

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Tift County boy's coach Chris Wade joins Sports Talk. He lifted the Blue Devils to the postseason in his first year on the bench. The Blue Devils did fall in the first round, but they finished as the best team in the region with 20 wins.

Powered by Frankly