Emotions run high at candlelight vigil for 2017 crash victims

Saturday night loved ones gathered to honor two young men who were in a tragic car crash one year ago in Albany. The crash left a teen killed and his brother seriously hurt. One year after the crash, their loved ones are still searching for answers and looking for hope.
