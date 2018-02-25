Dialogue: "An Evening with Russell Malone!" (Part ll)

Jazz musician Russell Malone recently returned to his hometown for "An Evening with Russell Malone!" While here, he stopped by the WALB studios to talk with Karla Heath-Sands to discuss his latest project, his Albany, GA roots, and his numerous projects with some of the biggest names in the music business. He also helps us close out Black History Month with a special musical tribute.
