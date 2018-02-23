Friday - National FFA Week - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Karla visits with some very busy students from Tift County who have been observing National FFA Week. Learn what it means to be a participant in today's FFA, how the organization has evolved to keep up with the times, and what the various Tift County schools have been doing to celebrate FFA Week. 

