Friday - National FFA Week

Karla visits with some very busy students from Tift County who have been observing National FFA Week. Learn what it means to be a participant in today's FFA, how the organization has evolved to keep up with the times, and what the various Tift County schools have been doing to celebrate FFA Week.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.