Friday - Junior League presents 'Dueling Pianos'

How's this for a winner of a date night? The Junior League of Albany presents the return of "88 Licks," two great pianists who will "duel" your favorite songs, and they even take requests! Your ticket price, which helps two very good causes, includes dinner and dessert in addition to the entertainment, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.