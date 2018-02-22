Thursday - Trojan Nation Celebration

It was a good - no, HUGE year for Lee County High School football, winning the state championship! Now the public is invited to help them celebrate at a community-wide pep rally featuring the Marching Trojan Band and the Lee County Cheerleaders. Bring your football or shirt for players to sign, and check out their brand new championship rings.
