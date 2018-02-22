Thursday - Casino Night for a great cause - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Named after a very special lady, Ma Flora's Helping Hands is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping young people get the best education possible. You can support their efforts by attending this annual fundraiser on March 17th, where adults 25 years and older will have a spectacular evening of Vegas-style games, food and entertainment. 

