Dept. of Community Health files motion to dismiss LCMC CON appeals

The Department of Community Health has filed a motion to dismiss appeals against the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County hospital. Dougherty County and The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals filed appeals in December.
