Dept. of Community Health files motion to dismiss LCMC CON appea - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dept. of Community Health files motion to dismiss LCMC CON appeals

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

The Department of Community Health has filed a motion to dismiss appeals against the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County hospital. Dougherty County and The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals filed appeals in December.

Powered by Frankly