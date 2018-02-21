Two charged with Americus murder

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have taken arrest warrants for two men in a February 17th shooting which left Lynwood Kleckley dead, and Winfred Floyd seriously wounded, and still in the hospital.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.