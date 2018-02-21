Two charged with Americus murder - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Two charged with Americus murder

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have taken arrest warrants for two men in a February 17th shooting which left  Lynwood Kleckley dead, and Winfred Floyd seriously wounded, and still in the hospital.

