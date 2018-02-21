Albany man arrested on drug charges in Thomas Co.

An Albany man is behind bars, facing at least 10 drug-related charges in Thomas County. Drug agents said they received information that Ronald Taylor, 27, would be delivering drugs to someone at a hotel off Highway 19.
