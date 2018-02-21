Wednesday - Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers

Meet the founder and lead singer of Derrick Dove and The Peacekeepers, a group of dads from around South Georgia who have been playing music together for years. They are proud to be releasing their debut album on February 23rd, and will celebrate with "Bourbon, Bacon and Blues" at the Tifton Art Museum. 

