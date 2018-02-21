Thomas Co. woman helps solve two burglary cases - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. woman helps solve two burglary cases

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A Thomas County woman is being recognized after sheriff's deputies said she helped crack not one but two burglary cases. Diane Singletary was able to provide Thomas County investigators the make, model and license plate number of a vehicle she saw at her mother's house.

