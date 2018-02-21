Lee Co. deputies train on how to 'Stop the Bleed' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. deputies train on how to 'Stop the Bleed'

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
On Tuesday, area law enforcement agencies re-trained officers on life-saving techniques after the deadly school shooting in Florida. Tourniquets can save lives, that was the message given by Lee County emergency officials.

