Trump administration proposes 'America's Harvest Box' for SNAP r - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Trump administration proposes 'America's Harvest Box' for SNAP recipients

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Food disparity is a struggle for over 1.5 million Georgians every year. Over 81 percent of American families turn to supplement programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to ensure healthy food makes it to the table every night.

Powered by Frankly