DCSS looks to update instructional practices

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Dougherty County School System is changing the way it's teaching students and it's bringing in outside help to make it happen. The school system hired a consultant to try to keep teachers, administrators and other staff on the same learning page. 

