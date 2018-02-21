Ashburn house fire ruled Arson - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Ashburn house fire ruled Arson

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Ashburn police Chief Cliff Jordan said one person is being questioned by investigators after the home went up in flames less than 48 hours ago. Investigators said one person was renting the home and allowing one other person and two homeless people to stay here. 

Powered by Frankly