Tuesday - Sweet Georgia peaches

Meet 2017's Little Miss Georgia Peach and Tiny Miss Georgia Peach, who will be passing on their crowns next month at the Miss Georgia Peach Pageant in Fort Valley. You'll find out about the many activities they've had on their schedules these past 11 months, and how young ladies can participate in the upcoming pageant.
