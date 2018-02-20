Tuesday - 'Lift Every Voice' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - 'Lift Every Voice'

Now in its fifth year, "Lift Every Voice" was created to bring students from across Dougherty County together for an evening of song and unity in celebration of Black History Month. This year, the singers will perform in front of images from the Albany Museum of Art's current exhibition of beautiful African American quilts. 

