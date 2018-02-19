Agriculture leaders attend opening of Cook Co. farm facility - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Agriculture leaders attend opening of Cook Co. farm facility

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

A new farm facility opened its doors on Monday in Cook County, and it is providing a huge boost to the local economy. Local, State, and Federal ag leaders joined together at Grimmway Farms in Sparks to host a ribbon cutting.

Powered by Frankly