Valdosta City School bus drivers rally against working conditions

Some South Georgia school bus drivers say they are fed up with the work conditions they have had to endure for the last three years. Valdosta City School District bus drivers rallied in Saunders Park Monday afternoon to have their voices heard.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.