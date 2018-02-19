Monday - Broadleaf Trucking Company - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Broadleaf Trucking Company

Karla "gets educated about trucking," by visiting with two gentlemen from Broadleaf Trucking, operating out of Moultrie since 1975. They talk about their history, the trucking industry as a whole, and most importantly, career opportunities many of our viewers will want to know more about.  

Powered by Frankly