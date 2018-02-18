Dialogue: “Lift Every Voice” concert with W. Frank Wilson and Pa - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dialogue: “Lift Every Voice” concert with W. Frank Wilson and Paula Williams (Part l)

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect

Karla Heath-Sands previews the upcoming “Lift Every Voice” concert with W. Frank Wilson and Paula Williams, which will be featuring public and private schools, the Freedom Singers, and Jr. Freedom Singers in a joint concert. Also, after a successful private showing of "Black Panther" this week, information about other Black History celebrations, sponsored by the Albany Business League continue on Sunday's Dialogue.

