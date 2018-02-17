Prevention and preparedness workshop helps to save lives - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Prevention and preparedness workshop helps to save lives

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Local doctors are working to teach prevention and preparedness, to help save lives this weekend. Phoebe, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the American Red Cross partnered for a workshop for people at the Albany Civic Center today.

