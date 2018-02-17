League for children with special needs begins baseball season - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

League for children with special needs begins baseball season

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Some children with special needs hit the baseball diamond for their fourth season on Saturday.The Challenger League, a Leesburg-based non-profit, gives children with special needs the opportunity to play non-competitive sports with each other. 

