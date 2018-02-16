Lee mother, teen indicted in child murder

Leshia Michelle Green, and Javon Ricardo Edwards were both charged in a nine-count indictment from a Lee County grand jury Thursday, and both face felony murder charges in the death of Karnelle Jackson, a four-year-old foster child who lived in Green's home.
