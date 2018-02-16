Friday - Seniors on the Runway

Continuing what has become an event so popular, they had to move to a larger venue, it's almost time for this year's Seniors on the Runway fashion entertainment show. Another TUT Production takes pride in highlighting models over 55 years of age, and promises you will not only enjoy the fashions and accessories you will see, but how these glamorous and vivacious seniors strut up and down that runway!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
