Friday - The Albany Chorale gets poetic!

"Poetry in Motion" is the name the Albany Chorale has given to the next concert on their schedule, which will take place February 22. Attendees will be treated to poetry from famous names such as Frost, Poe and Shakespeare, as well as some lesser-known poets, all set to a variety of musical styles.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.