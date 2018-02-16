Friday - The Albany Chorale gets poetic! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

"Poetry in Motion" is the name the Albany Chorale has given to the next concert on their schedule, which will take place February 22. Attendees will be treated to poetry from famous names such as Frost, Poe and Shakespeare, as well as some lesser-known poets, all set to a variety of musical styles. 

