Volunteers to plant 1,000 trees at Tift Park

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
More than 500 volunteers are expected to be in Tift Park Saturday morning. Through a variety of Dougherty County-based organizations, people are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees. Volunteers said 1,000 trees will be planted at Tift Park.

