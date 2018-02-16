Volunteers to plant 1,000 trees at Tift Park

More than 500 volunteers are expected to be in Tift Park Saturday morning. Through a variety of Dougherty County-based organizations, people are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees. Volunteers said 1,000 trees will be planted at Tift Park.
