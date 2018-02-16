School district combats mental health issues with personal safety plans

Tift County Schools is proactively combating self-harm ideations student by student daily. In 2000, the school system developed "personal safety plans" for students to sign an agreement to not who hurt themselves or someone else. Now numbers of students signing to protect their well-being and not act upon their thoughts is rising.
