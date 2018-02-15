Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Feb 15 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Feb 15

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Gymnasiums across the area were bursting with excitement as region champions were crowned this past weekend. This weekend, it's do-or-die time. The Georgia High School Association basketball state playoffs tip Friday night and we're here to preview some of the action.

