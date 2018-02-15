Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Feb 15

Gymnasiums across the area were bursting with excitement as region champions were crowned this past weekend. This weekend, it's do-or-die time. The Georgia High School Association basketball state playoffs tip Friday night and we're here to preview some of the action.
