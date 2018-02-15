Sheriff's office, SWAT arrest man in Crisp Co. after standoff - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A man is behind bars in Crisp County after barricading himself for an hour in the 100 block of West 14th Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, Malcolm Mobley, 18, was taken into custody around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

