Sheriff's office, SWAT arrest man in Crisp Co. after standoff

A man is behind bars in Crisp County after barricading himself for an hour in the 100 block of West 14th Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, Malcolm Mobley, 18, was taken into custody around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.