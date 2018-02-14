The new Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Baker Service Center have been cro - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The new Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Baker Service Center have been crowned

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Mitchell Baker Service Center has a new beauty king and queen. Keddrick Harris and Betty Jean Warner are this year's Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Baker Service Center. They were crowned on Wednesday at the end of the pageant. 

