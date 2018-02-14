Plastic pollution awareness gets its day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Plastic pollution awareness gets its day

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Georgia state lawmakers take on an environmental event of their own, Thursday. Several representatives will proclaim February 15th as Plastic Pollution Awareness Day, as a way to bring awareness and educate people on the growing pollution crisis.

