Wednesday - Feeding the hungry in Lee County

Years ago, Leesburg United Methodist Church recognized the need for a place where the hungry in Lee County could turn for help, since they didn't have the resources available to surrounding counties. Thus was born the LUMC Food Pantry, a growing mission which provided canned and dry foods to about 3,000 Lee Countians last year.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.