Wednesday - Feeding the hungry in Lee County

Years ago, Leesburg United Methodist Church recognized the need for a place where the hungry in Lee County could turn for help, since they didn't have the resources available to surrounding counties. Thus was born the LUMC Food Pantry, a growing mission which provided canned and dry foods to about 3,000 Lee Countians last year.  

