LaHood wins House District 175 special election

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Less than 10 percent of the registered voters in three South Georgia counties cast their ballot in the special election to fill the vacant House District 175 seat. According to the Secretary of State Office, Republican John LaHood of Brooks County won the seat, receiving 70 percent of the vote.

