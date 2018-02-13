SBR to announce top 5 finalists in Main Street competition

Small Business Revolution will reveal who the top five finalists are in its downtown redesign competition. If Americus makes the cut, the public will have one week to vote for them to win the final round. The winner will be featured on the SBR TV show and get a complete makeover for five or six small businesses in the area.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.