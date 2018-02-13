Special election for House 175 seat - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the District 175 special election. The election is to fill the seat of long-time state Rep. Amy Carter who stepped down to take a position with the Technical College System of Georgia. House District 175 covers all of Brooks County, and parts of Thomas and Lowndes.

