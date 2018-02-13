Special election for House 175 seat

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the District 175 special election. The election is to fill the seat of long-time state Rep. Amy Carter who stepped down to take a position with the Technical College System of Georgia. House District 175 covers all of Brooks County, and parts of Thomas and Lowndes.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.