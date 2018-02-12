Monday - Toastmasters Open House - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Toastmasters Open House

Everyone can benefit from improving communication and leadership skills, and the Rose City Toastmasters want to show you how they offer all that and provide fun and fellowship at the same time. Find out how you can attend their Open House, and how to find a Toastmasters club in your area.  

